Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

Source: 1News

ANZ is cutting its home loan rates, bucking the trend of rising rates.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

ANZ reduced its one-year fixed rate home loan by 0.36% to 5.59%, while its special one-year rate was going down by 0.36% to 4.99%.

And all the bank's fixed or special home loan rates will either fall or see no change.

The changes are effective from Wednesday.

"While wholesale rates remain volatile and the Official Cash Rate is expected to continue to rise; where there is an opportunity we will pass savings onto customers," a spokesperson said.

"Interest rates will continue to be reviewed in response to international and local market conditions."

READ MORE: Major bank lifts mortgage rates for second time this month

The bank is New Zealand's largest and hiked its fixed rates in June.

New ZealandPersonal FinanceProperty

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

3

Farmer whose $318 boots fell apart told to take better care

4

More than 2000 ineligible Kiwis opt out of cost of living payment

5

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Latest Stories

Owens Franks linked with possible NPC return with Canterbury

Aussie sheep farmers discover space junk in paddock

Disabled kiwis "disappointed" with new Accessibility legislation

NZ pledges $15m to support Samoa’s climate change resilience

MPs' views on multiple property-owners getting extra local votes

Related Stories

More than 2000 ineligible Kiwis opt out of cost of living payment

Kiwi in Australia unsure after getting Govt payment ‘in error’

Cost of living payment text scam prompts warning

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000