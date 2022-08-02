Liquor store in Auckland's Parnell ram-raided overnight

Police are investigating a ram-raid at a liquor store in Auckland's Parnell in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A vehicle was used to enter the store just before 4am.

Police said "a quantity of alcohol" was stolen and two vehicles fled the scene.

One of the vehicles has since been found in Wiri in the city's south and some of the stolen alcohol has been recovered.

NZ Herald have reported the store burgled was Liquorland Parnell. It said smashed bottles were strewn across the ground at the front of the shop.

A door to the shop was smashed and completely removed from its hinges, the Herald said.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.