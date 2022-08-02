Liquor store in Auckland's Parnell ram-raided overnight

Source: 1News

Police are investigating a ram-raid at a liquor store in Auckland's Parnell in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A vehicle was used to enter the store just before 4am.

Police said "a quantity of alcohol" was stolen and two vehicles fled the scene.

One of the vehicles has since been found in Wiri in the city's south and some of the stolen alcohol has been recovered.

NZ Herald have reported the store burgled was Liquorland Parnell. It said smashed bottles were strewn across the ground at the front of the shop.

READ MORE: West Auckland vape shop hit by ram-raiders overnight

A door to the shop was smashed and completely removed from its hinges, the Herald said.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

2

Farmer whose $318 boots fell apart told to take better care

3

Ardern toasts New Zealand's enduring friendship with Samoa

4

Jeffcoat powers home for gold medal in 50m backstroke final

5

Hawke's Bay Prison: Six prisoners remain on roof of youth unit

Latest Stories

Liquor store in Auckland's Parnell ram-raided overnight

Silver Ferns beat Malawi for third Comm Games pool play win

Jeffcoat powers home for gold medal in 50m backstroke final

Dos and don'ts for visiting the supermarket explained

Ellesse Andrews 'never would've dreamed of' three Comm Games golds

Related Stories

Hawke's Bay Prison: Six prisoners remain on roof of youth unit

Cost of living payment text scam prompts warning

10 cars seized after police stop Whanganui 'boy racer event'

$195k fine after worn tow gear leads to child's death