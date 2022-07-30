West Auckland vape shop hit by ram-raiders overnight

Source: 1News

Vapo, a vape shop in Westgate Shopping Centre, West Auckland has been ram-raided overnight.

Vapo Westgate was ram-raided overnight. (Source: 1News)

Police told 1News it received reports of two people using a vehicle to break into the store on Fred Taylor Drive at around 3.40am on Saturday.

"The pair took vapes from the address before leaving the scene in the same vehicle. The vehicle was later located abandoned on Pua St, Westgate."

READ MORE: Fewer than half of ram-raiders identified by police - report

Inquires into the incident are ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

West Auckland vape shop hit by ram-raiders overnight

