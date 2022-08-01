NZ's Christie narrowly defeated in judo quarter-finals

New Zealand judoka Qona Christie has fallen to a narrow defeat in the quarter-finals of the women's 57kg at the Commonwealth Games.

Qona Christie. (Source: Getty)

The 23-year-old started strongly against her more experienced opponent Christianne Legentil, throwing the Mauritian to the floor in the opening seconds.

However, the move failed to score a point and Legentil, a two-time Olympian, scored a waza-ari point almost immediately afterwards.

That would prove to be the decisive moment, and remained the only point of the fight despite a strong finish by Christie that nearly saw her successfully throw Legentil for a match-winning ippon.