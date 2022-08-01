$195k fine after worn tow gear leads to child's death

A Northland trucking business has been ordered to pay fines and reparations after a crash caused by worn tow gear killed a child in 2020.

Johnson’s Direct Logistics Ltd were sentenced in the Whangārei District Court on Friday and ordered to pay $145,000 in reparations to the child’s family, alongside a fine of $50,000.

A WorkSafe investigation revealed that the accident could be traced back to a worn down towball, which failed to secure the truck's trailer after the safety chain failed. The trailer disconnected from the truck and collided with an oncoming car, killing the nine-year-old girl.

Following expert analysis by WorkSafe, it was found that there was “significant concern” regarding the condition of the truck’s towball and tow coupling, which both had extensive wearing.

Worksafe alleged that Johnsons Direct Logistics failed to effectively inspect their vehicles. The trailer's certificate of fitness had also expired and its tyres had uneven pressure.

“The company had a duty to ensure the health and safety of other people was not adversely affected by its work,” said Worksafe’s area manager Danielle Henry.

“Johnston’s should have been doing regular inspections of all its vehicles including the trailers couplings and towballs to ensure they were safe and roadworthy,” she said.

WorkSafe has called for all businesses to view the tragedy as a warning, to ensure that equipment is properly maintained.

“A young girl’s life has been lost through no fault of her own, and her whānau is forever impacted,” said Henry.