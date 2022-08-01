10 cars seized after police stop Whanganui 'boy racer event'

Seven people have been charged and 10 cars have been seized after police disrupted a "boy racer event" in Whanganui on Saturday night.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Police officers from the Taranaki, Ruapehu, Manawatu, Horowhenua and Tararua districts travelled to Whanganui as part of Operation Swarm, a police sting to stop a "planned boy racer event".

The officers were joined by bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice and vehicle inspectors from VTNZ, along with support from the Horizons Regional Council, Inspector Neil Forlong said in a statement.

“We won’t tolerate the anti-social behaviour on our roads and we will continue to target people who are intent on offending," Forlong said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Road policing is everyone's responsibility - that's why we brought staff in from different areas and from different work groups to conduct this operation, and why we're working with our partners to keep Whanganui's roads safe."

Seven people were charged, including five people for excess breath alcohol. One person was charged with failing to stop for police, while another was charged with breach of bail.

Seven people were either forbidden to drive or suspended from driving due to behaviour on the night or excess demerits.

In addition, 15 unsafe vehicles were written off the road.

Ten vehicles were seized, including for overdue fines and reparation after they were stopped by police on driving matters, and a further four were impounded under the Land Transport Act.

One stolen vehicle was recovered, Forlong said.

More than 500 people were breath tested, and nearly 150 infringement notices were handed out.