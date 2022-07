Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at a property in Hamilton.

Police were called to an address on Lake Rd around midnight on Saturday where the woman had been found unresponsive by a neighbour.

First aid was administered at the scene but she was unable to be revived.

Police said at this stage in the investigation it is unclear what the circumstances of the death are.

A scene examination will take place today.