Russia bans 32 New Zealanders from entering the country

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of 32 New Zealanders banned from entering the country.
In a statement it said several NZ law enforcement agencies and journalists were "Russophobic".
"In response to New Zealand government sanctions that apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens - both officials and members of their families, as well as representatives of the business community and the media - 32 New Zealanders from among the heads of municipal bodies, law enforcement agencies and journalists who form the Russophobic agenda in this country.
"Entry to the Russian Federation for these persons is closed on an indefinite basis."
The full list of New Zealand citizens banned:
- Shane Arndell
- Lianne Audrey Dalziel
- Chris Darby
- Andrew John Whitfield Foster
- Phil Bruce Goff
- Garin Golding
- Kate Green
- Aaron Garth Hawkins
- Ian Hill
- Stephen Hoadley
- James Hollings
- Mathew Hooton
- Rose King
- Rob Krushka
- Matt Lawrey
- Richard Maclean
- Tracy Malholland
- Thomas Manch
- Hugh McAslan
- Ian Mower
- Bridget Musker
- Whena Owen
- Shaun Sexton
- Josie Pagani
- Pete Rainey
- Rachel Hadley Reese
- Sharon Stewart
- Pasanka Wickremasinghe
- Matthew Weston
- Mike Yardley
- Nicola Young
The statement also said the Russian ministry will work on updating the list continually.
"Taking into account the fact that official Wellington does not intend to abandon the anti-Russian course and continues to produce new restrictions, work on updating the "black list" will continue."
READ MORE: NZ to introduce targeted sanction regime against Russia
New Zealand has a number of sanctions imposed against Russia, including a list of 100 Russians banned from entering the country.
The Beehive has been contacted for comment.