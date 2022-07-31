Russia bans 32 New Zealanders from entering the country

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of 32 New Zealanders banned from entering the country.

New Zealand and Russian flag pair on a desk. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement it said several NZ law enforcement agencies and journalists were "Russophobic".

"In response to New Zealand government sanctions that apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens - both officials and members of their families, as well as representatives of the business community and the media - 32 New Zealanders from among the heads of municipal bodies, law enforcement agencies and journalists who form the Russophobic agenda in this country.

"Entry to the Russian Federation for these persons is closed on an indefinite basis."

The full list of New Zealand citizens banned:

Shane Arndell

Lianne Audrey Dalziel

Chris Darby

Andrew John Whitfield Foster

Phil Bruce Goff

Garin Golding

Kate Green

Aaron Garth Hawkins

Ian Hill

Stephen Hoadley

James Hollings

Mathew Hooton

Rose King

Rob Krushka

Matt Lawrey

Richard Maclean

Tracy Malholland

Thomas Manch

Hugh McAslan

Ian Mower

Bridget Musker

Whena Owen

Shaun Sexton

Josie Pagani

Pete Rainey

Rachel Hadley Reese

Sharon Stewart

Pasanka Wickremasinghe

Matthew Weston

Mike Yardley

Nicola Young

The statement also said the Russian ministry will work on updating the list continually.

"Taking into account the fact that official Wellington does not intend to abandon the anti-Russian course and continues to produce new restrictions, work on updating the "black list" will continue."

New Zealand has a number of sanctions imposed against Russia, including a list of 100 Russians banned from entering the country.

The Beehive has been contacted for comment.