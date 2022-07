One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a brawl in Wellington overnight.

Police said the fight happened on the corner of Taranaki and Dixon St at 4am on Sunday.

Police said three men, aged 21, 23 and 28, have been charged with fighting in a public place.

All three men are due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.