New Zealand gymnast Ethan Dick has secured a top 10 finish in the men's all-around final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Ethan Dick during his Pommel Horse routine. (Source: Photosport)

The 22-year-old laid down superb routines on the pommel horse and parallel bars, but was unfortunately let down by a poor score on the vault.

Dick finished in ninth place with an overall score of 77.5.

England's Jake Jarman won gold with a score of 83.45, while fellow countryman James Hall took silver with 82.9. Cypriot Marios Georgiou won bronze with 81.75.