'I've never sung for my son' - Clareburt's parents soak in gold

Sports fans will know how spiritual standing and singing the national anthem alongside your fellow countryman can be before an event but only a rare few know what it's like to be able to sing it because of their child's efforts.

After years of commitment helping their son become one of New Zealand's best swimmers, Robyn and David Clareburt got to soak in that feeling on Sunday morning as Lewis Clareburt stood atop the Birmingham podium as a Commonwealth Games champion for the 400m individual medley.

"Standing up and singing the national anthem, it blew my mind," Robyn told 1News in Birmingham.

"We went to the All Blacks the other week and we stood up and sang for them but I've never sung for my son before.

"It was friggen awesome."

It was a similar wave of pride for dad too.

"It was exciting and also humbling because he's had a hard lead in with illness but he's recovered, feeling good, happy, smiling and the national anthem just capped it off," he said.

"To have the national anthem on your behalf is just amazing."

Lewis Clareburt reacts after winning the 400m individual medley. (Source: Photosport)

Clareburt entered Sunday morning's final as the fastest qualifier and went on to break the Commonwealth Games record with a time of 4:08.70 - an effort his coach Gary Hollywood said could be reduced to a world record time of 4:01.00 if the Kiwi swimmer reaches his full potential.

While his parents helped him in the early days to get to where he is now, they said their son still had to take most of the credit for the leaps and bounds he's made in recent years.

"We've been lucky," David said.

"We've got three children - two girls who are older than Lew who have been leading the way for him. He's been hanging around a pool since he was three.

"At 16, he got his license on day one and since 16, he's been driving himself to trainings and it's been his own motivation to get himself up in the mornings.

"He can pat himself on the back, it's not us."

Regardless, that didn't stop the champagne from coming out back at their hotel as congratulatory messages flooded in on their phones.

With the 200m butterfly still to come, more pats on the back, champagne and text messages could be on the way too.