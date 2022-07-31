Gun fired from vehicle onto Rotorua street overnight

A gun was fired from a vehicle onto a street in Rotorua overnight, police have said.

Police said it was called to the scene on Pohutukawa Drive, Owhata, at around 1am on Sunday.

No homes were damaged and no one was injured.

There was also a firearms incident in the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden on Saturday night.

Police said someone presented a gun to another person on Glengarry Rd.

The gun was not fired and no one was injured.

Police said the two people involved knew each other

