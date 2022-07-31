Coll, King dispatch opponents with ease in first singles games

By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Kiwi squash stars Joelle King and Paul Coll have started their campaigns in Birmingham in dominating fashion, taking 3-0 wins in their respective singles matches on Saturday evening.

Joelle King plays a shot against Leungo Katse.

Joelle King plays a shot against Leungo Katse. (Source: Getty)

King, fresh off her flagbearing duties from the opening ceremony, was first up for the day and made light work of Botswana's Leungo Katse in their round-of-32 clash.

On the University of Birmingham show court, King continued to carry the New Zealand flag as she won the match 11-1, 11-4, 11-3 in just 15 minutes.

The 33-year-old made her intent known early, winning the first eight points of the match before Katse got off the mark. The Batswana showed more fight in the second set, keeping it close to start as she kept King close at 4-3 but a six-point run from the Kiwi proved too much.

King then opened the third set with another five-point run before rounding the match off soon after, setting her up to face Scotland's Goergia Adderley in the round of 16 on Sunday evening NZT.

It was a similar story for Coll in his 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 win over Malta's Niall Engener in a round-of-32 match that lasted just 16 minutes.

Coll's biggest run in the contest was to start the second set as he jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

The win sees Coll move on to the round of 16 with his opponent yet to be decided.

Later Sunday morning, Kaitlyn Watts will look to advance also in the women's competition while brothers Temwa and Lwamba Chileshe will aim to do the same in the men's tournament.

