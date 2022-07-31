Clareburt continues hot form to qualify top for 200m butterfly

New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt has shown no signs of fatigue after winning his first Commonwealth Games gold medal, getting straight back in the pool barely 12 hours later to qualify fastest for the 200-metre butterfly final.

Lewis Clareburt. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The 23-year-old was impressive, edging out defending Commonwealth champion and former Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos to the wall in what was a fast heat.

Clareburt's time of 1:56.76 secured himself lane four in the final on Monday morning (NZT), where Le Clos will line up alongside him, having qualified second-fastest just 0.09 seconds behind the New Zealander.

Meanwhile, Andrew Jeffcoat and Cameron Gray secured themselves spots in the semi-finals of the 50-metre backstroke after performing well in the heats.

Jeffcoat was the second fastest swimmer overall, his time of 25.04 seconds narrowly behind South Africa's Pieter Coetze time of 24.95.

Gray had a quick turnaround for his heat in the 100-metre freestyle, but did well to qualify to the semi-finals in 14th.

In the women's events, Helena Gasson swam superbly to win her 50-metre butterfly heat and qualify for the semi-finals with the second-fastest time. Fellow Kiwi Hazel Ouwehand will also race in the semis, having qualified 15th.