Cameron Gray claims 50m butterfly bronze by 0.01 seconds

Cameron Gray has opened the swimming on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games for New Zealand with a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly by the slimmest of margins.

Cameron Gray (Source: Getty)

Gray, who entered the final seventh-fastest in qualifying and was therefore placed in an outside lane, managed to hold on after a strong start to take third in the race with a time of 23.27.

The 18-year-old from Auckland pipped Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter by 0.01s to earn his place on the podium. England's Benjamin Proud took gold with a Commonwealth Games record time of 22.81 while Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong rounded out the top three in second.

It adds to a remarkable 2022 for Gray to date, who burst on to the scene at this year's national championships back in New Zealand, leading to his first appearance at the senior world championships in June.

Gray was the first of three possible medals for New Zealand in the pool on Sunday morning with Lewis Clareburt also up in the men's 400m individual medley as the fastest qualifier before Andrew Jeffcoat competes in the 100m backstroke final later.