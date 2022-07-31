Cameron Gray claims 50m butterfly bronze by 0.01 seconds

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: tvnz

Cameron Gray has opened the swimming on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games for New Zealand with a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly by the slimmest of margins.

Cameron Gray

Cameron Gray (Source: Getty)

Gray, who entered the final seventh-fastest in qualifying and was therefore placed in an outside lane, managed to hold on after a strong start to take third in the race with a time of 23.27.

The 18-year-old from Auckland pipped Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter by 0.01s to earn his place on the podium. England's Benjamin Proud took gold with a Commonwealth Games record time of 22.81 while Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong rounded out the top three in second.

It adds to a remarkable 2022 for Gray to date, who burst on to the scene at this year's national championships back in New Zealand, leading to his first appearance at the senior world championships in June.

Gray was the first of three possible medals for New Zealand in the pool on Sunday morning with Lewis Clareburt also up in the men's 400m individual medley as the fastest qualifier before Andrew Jeffcoat competes in the 100m backstroke final later.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Kiwi cyclist fined, loses medal after missing ceremony for next final

2

NZ Sevens break English hearts to advance to knockouts

3

Borders fully reopen tonight - allowing entry to New Zealand

4

Kiwi cyclists continue domination with three more golds on day 2

5

Hayden Wilde appeal: Behind the scenes of triathlon controversy

Latest Stories

Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 25

Cameron Gray claims 50m butterfly bronze by 0.01 seconds

Borders fully reopen tonight - allowing entry to New Zealand

Kiwi cyclists continue domination with three more golds on day 2

Bates has 'one of my most important innings' in White Ferns win

Related Stories

Kiwi cyclists continue domination with three more golds on day 2

Three more guaranteed medals as NZ cyclists continue red-hot form

Coll, King dispatch opponents with ease in first singles games

Clareburt storms into medley final as top qualifier

Top Stories

Kiwi cyclists continue domination with three more golds on day 2

Cameron Gray claims 50m butterfly bronze by 0.01 seconds

Bates has 'one of my most important innings' in White Ferns win

Coll, King dispatch opponents with ease in first singles games