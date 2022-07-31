Black Sticks take step towards semis with hard-fought win

Source: 1News

The Black Sticks men are one step closer to the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games after a hard-fought 4-1 win over Pakistan in wet conditions.

Hugo Inglis, right, celebrates with Nic Woods after scoring a goal against Pakistan.

Hugo Inglis, right, celebrates with Nic Woods after scoring a goal against Pakistan. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand came into the game with a few concerns, having had to stage a dramatic comeback to earn a draw against world No.19 Scotland, and started slowly against 18th-ranked Pakistan.

But a second quarter double by Hugo Inglis set the Kiwis on course for victory and their defence kept steady after Pakistan pulled one back just before the halftime whistle.

Dylan Thomas and Sam Lane each scored in the second half to help the Black Sticks to victory and put them top of their group and within striking distance of the semi-finals.

Two group games remain for the Black Sticks, against defending champions Australia on Monday and world No.16 South Africa on Thursday.

