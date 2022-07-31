Australia loom after Black Sticks hold off Scotland

The New Zealand women's hockey team have survived a scare by Scotland to win their Commonwealth Games pool game 1-0 and set up a top-of-the-table clash with Australia.

New Zealand's Hope Ralph has a shot blocked in her team's narrow win over Scotland. (Source: Getty)

The Black Sticks, who lead their pool with two wins from two, will play Australia on Tuesday. It will be the Aussies’ second match of the Games.

New Zealand, the defending Games champions and ranked eighth in the world, controlled possession against the Scots, ranked 17th, after Rose Tynan scored from a deflected penalty corner in the first quarter, but had to survive some anxious moments late in the game.

The Kiwis’ main issue was a lack of clinical finishing. They had eight penalty corners throughout the match and at least five real chances to score, but credit also should got to Scotland’s goalkeeper Amy Gibson.

New Zealand beat Kenya 16-0 in their first game of the tournament, with Australia beating the same opposition 8-0.