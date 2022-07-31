Australia loom after Black Sticks hold off Scotland

Source: 1News

The New Zealand women's hockey team have survived a scare by Scotland to win their Commonwealth Games pool game 1-0 and set up a top-of-the-table clash with Australia.

New Zealand's Hope Ralph has a shot blocked in her team's narrow win over Scotland.

New Zealand's Hope Ralph has a shot blocked in her team's narrow win over Scotland. (Source: Getty)

The Black Sticks, who lead their pool with two wins from two, will play Australia on Tuesday. It will be the Aussies’ second match of the Games.

New Zealand, the defending Games champions and ranked eighth in the world, controlled possession against the Scots, ranked 17th, after Rose Tynan scored from a deflected penalty corner in the first quarter, but had to survive some anxious moments late in the game.

The Kiwis’ main issue was a lack of clinical finishing. They had eight penalty corners throughout the match and at least five real chances to score, but credit also should got to Scotland’s goalkeeper Amy Gibson.

New Zealand beat Kenya 16-0 in their first game of the tournament, with Australia beating the same opposition 8-0.

Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Kiwi cyclist fined, loses medal after missing ceremony for next final

2

'It sucks' - Black Ferns 7s react after Australia dash gold medal hopes

3

Russia bans 32 New Zealanders from entering the country

4

Woman's death in Hamilton treated as 'unexplained'

5

Person in critical condition after Wellington street brawl

Latest Stories

Clareburt's emotional coach hoping to take gold medal to sick dad

Russia bans 32 New Zealanders from entering the country

Australia loom after Black Sticks hold off Scotland

Illinois ticket wins $2 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Woman's death in Hamilton treated as 'unexplained'

Related Stories

All Blacks 7s to face Fiji in challenging Games semifinal

Wilde appeals time penalty, could be promoted to triathlon gold

Triathlete Hayden Wilde wins NZ's first medal in Birmingham

NZ athletes proudly on show at Comm Games opening ceremony