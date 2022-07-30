Van der Kaay takes top 10 finish in women's triathlon, Hansen 18th

New Zealand has missed out on a medal in the women’s triathlon at the Commonwealth Games, with Nicole van der Kaay finishing in 9th place.

Andrea Hansen competes in the women's individual triathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Source: Associated Press)

The 26-year-old crossed the finish line at Sutton Park in Birmingham with a time of 57:24 – two minutes behind the race winner, Bermuda’s Flora Duffy.

Meanwhile, Andrea Hansen finished 18th overall, with a time of 59:54.

Ainsley Thorpe had to withdraw from the race on the eve of the Games after testing positive for Covid-19.

The race was dominated by Duffy and England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown, who were neck-in-neck during the cycle leg, before Duffy stormed ahead during the run to end with a 41-second lead.

Scotland’s Beth Potter took bronze.

Meanwhile, Hayden Wilde has taken silver in the men’s event – New Zealand’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Wilde has appealed a 10-second penalty he was given during his transition from the bike to the run, which could see his medal upgraded to gold.