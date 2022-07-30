Van der Kaay takes top 10 finish in women's triathlon, Hansen 18th

New Zealand has missed out on a medal in the women’s triathlon at the Commonwealth Games, with Nicole van der Kaay finishing in 9th place.
The 26-year-old crossed the finish line at Sutton Park in Birmingham with a time of 57:24 – two minutes behind the race winner, Bermuda’s Flora Duffy.
Meanwhile, Andrea Hansen finished 18th overall, with a time of 59:54.
Ainsley Thorpe had to withdraw from the race on the eve of the Games after testing positive for Covid-19.
The race was dominated by Duffy and England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown, who were neck-in-neck during the cycle leg, before Duffy stormed ahead during the run to end with a 41-second lead.
Scotland’s Beth Potter took bronze.
Meanwhile, Hayden Wilde has taken silver in the men’s event – New Zealand’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Wilde has appealed a 10-second penalty he was given during his transition from the bike to the run, which could see his medal upgraded to gold.