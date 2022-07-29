Triathlete Hayden Wilde wins NZ's first medal in Birmingham

A controversial penalty has cost Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, but he still managed to come away with a silver - New Zealand's first medal in Birmingham.

Hayden Wilde approaches the finish to win silver in the men's triathlon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

On the opening day of competition, the Olympic bronze medallist was leading for much of the race, but received a 10 second time penalty for unclipping his helmet prior to racking his bike on the transition to the run.

"I don't think it was a penalty," Wilde told Sky after the race.

"If I knew exactly what it was I probably would have run over the line and got myself disqualified and protested. I thought it was a little bit unfair.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I came in as I always do, racked my bike, was holding my clip and was still clipped and as soon as my wheel inside the mount I unclip because I use it as balance."

He and England's Alex Yee were neck-and-neck down the stretch, and Wilde celebrated his rival's win in a remarkable show of sportsmanship as he headed to the penalty box.

Hayden Wilde was controversially penalised in the men's triathlon. (Source: Photosport)

"I think it's a bit unfair there but that's racing - it's the first medal for New Zealand, a silver, you've got to be happy about that.

"So there's a bit of disappointment but you've got to be proud."

Wilde secured silver 13 seconds behind Yee, while Australia's Matthew Hauser won bronze.

Fellow Kiwi Taylor Reid was in the mix with Wilde after a strong showing in the swimming and cycling sections of the race but a tough run saw him finish eighth, one place behind fellow Kiwi Dylan McCullough.