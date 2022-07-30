NZ Sevens break English hearts to advance to knockouts

By Sean Nugent, Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

The New Zealand Sevens teams have broken English hearts, with both the men's and women's sides knocking the hosts out of the Commonwealth Games.

Portia Woodman fends during the Black Ferns Sevens pool game against England.

The Black Ferns Sevens continued their strong start to the tournament, crushing England 38-7 to top the pool and advance to the semi-finals.

The Black Ferns welcomed back Portia Woodman into the side, with her having recovered from a sprained ankle suffered in the opening game on Friday night.

Having lost to Canada in their second pool game, England needed a victory to qualify for the semi-finals, but quickly had their hopes dashed as the Black Ferns scored three tries in the early stages of the first half.

A brilliant individual try by Ellie Boatman on the brink of halftime lifted the hosts' spirits briefly, but the Black Ferns put the game away with three unanswered tries in the second half.

Michaela Blyde was once again on the scoresheet with two tries, taking her tally for the tournament to 10 from just three games.

The Black Ferns will face trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the semifinals early on Sunday morning (NZT) for a spot in the final and a chance at gold.

The All Blacks Sevens also finished top of their pool after a 20-0 victory over England in their final pool game, with 19-year-old Che Clark announcing himself on the world stage with a second half double.

The match was a hard-fought, low-scoring contest, with clinical finishing and strong goal line defence the main difference between the two sides.

New Zealand took a slim five point lead into halftime having barely stopped an England attack at the end of the first period.

But three more second half tries put the game without doubt and secured New Zealand's place in the quarter-finals.

RugbyBlack FernsCommonwealth GamesWomen's Sport

