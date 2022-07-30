Kiwis battle the cold to capture meteor shower

Kiwis across the country braved the cold to take photos of a “beautiful” meteor shower early on Saturday morning.

Meteor above Hāwera, Taranaki (Source: Rochelle Steer)

Three meteor showers, the Piscis Austrinids, Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids, hit Aotearoa's skies at the same time, dotting it with spectacular trails of fire.

Amateur astronomers observed the celestial light show, before posting photos of the event on social media.

Hāwera local Rochelle Steer was at home with the flu when she caught some images of the meteor shower.

Steer told 1News that she saw a large number of meteors while sitting outside her home from 5:30am to 6:30am on Saturday.

She said the shower was a “beautiful distraction”.

“It was really cool, I could’ve sat there watching for hours if I didn’t have the flu."

She said her house was located in a perfect place to watch these kinds of celestial events.

“We live in town, but face rural land, so it’s a great chance to see these kinds of things.”

There is still a chance to catch more meteor action this weekend, from 1am on Sunday morning, July 31, showers may be spotted in the north eastern skies.

For Kiwis who are disappointed about missing out on the most recent showers, they won't have to wait long to see it happen again.

There is a chance that a few fireballs will appear in the skies when they fly over Australia and New Zealand in August during the Perseid meteor showers.

According to Professor Orsola De Marco from Macquarie University the shower's peak will be on August 13, with an expected 100 meteors an hour being observable up above.