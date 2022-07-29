Driver swarmed after 'T-boning' police car on Auckland motorway

Source: 1News

A fleeing driver who rammed a police car had his escape attempt cut short near Auckland's Puhoi tunnel on Friday morning after he was surrounded and hauled off the roof of his car by pursuing officers.

The tunnel was temporarily blocked.

A truck driver who recorded the arrest on SH1, told the NZ Herald a black vehicle had "T-boned" a police car before being swarmed by police near the entrance of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel in Ōrewa.

"[It was] quite surreal. You see this stuff in the media and on TV," he said.

A spokesperson said police received information about a suspicious vehicle, in Greenlane, at about 8:30am.

"Police attended and attempted to stop the vehicle, however it fled."

"It travelled south to Papakura, before heading back north. The vehicle then rammed a patrol car before stopping on State Highway 1 at Orewa.

"The occupants of the patrol car were not injured. One person has been arrested."

