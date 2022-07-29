Driver swarmed after 'T-boning' police car on Auckland motorway

A fleeing driver who rammed a police car had his escape attempt cut short near Auckland's Puhoi tunnel on Friday morning after he was surrounded and hauled off the roof of his car by pursuing officers.
A truck driver who recorded the arrest on SH1, told the NZ Herald a black vehicle had "T-boned" a police car before being swarmed by police near the entrance of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel in Ōrewa.
"[It was] quite surreal. You see this stuff in the media and on TV," he said.
A spokesperson said police received information about a suspicious vehicle, in Greenlane, at about 8:30am.
"Police attended and attempted to stop the vehicle, however it fled."
"It travelled south to Papakura, before heading back north. The vehicle then rammed a patrol car before stopping on State Highway 1 at Orewa.
"The occupants of the patrol car were not injured. One person has been arrested."