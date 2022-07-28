Two people injured after Rotorua sinkhole opens

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a hole opened up beneath a footpath at Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village.

The hole along the footpath of The Living Māori Village. (Source: Aukaha News)

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were called to The Living Māori Village on Tryon St in Rotorua at 2.23pm.

Two patients were treated and transported to Rotorua Hospital. One person is in critical condition while another received moderate injuries.

Aukaha News is reporting at least one visitor fell into a hole after part of the road into the village collapsed due to thermal activity.

A video broadcast on social media shows steam rising from a sinkhole measuring roughly 2 square metres. Pictures of the scene appear to show a depth of roughly 1 metre.

The bottom of the hole couldn’t be seen.

Aukaha News reported that locals first noticed steam rising from the area about a week ago and a cone was put in place by village staff.

Reporter Sean Lees said police could be seen at the village and access to the road was blocked.

Police said they were called to the scene just after 3:30pm.