The Black Caps have smashed Scotland in their first T20 match in Edinburgh, winning by 62 runs.

Finn Allen in action against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand posted 225 runs which they followed up with a dominant display in the field.

Opener Finn Allen laid the foundations of the Black Caps' innings, top scoring with 101 off 56 balls, including eight fours and six sixes.

Martin Guptill scored 40 runs.

NZ spinner Ish Sodhi caused havoc with the ball taking four wickets.

Game two of the two match series is on Saturday in Edinburgh.