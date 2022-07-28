Biden emerges from Covid isolation, tells public to get shots

President Joe Biden has ended his Covid-19 isolation, telling Americans they can "live without fear" of the pandemic if they take advantage of booster shots and treatments, the protections he credited with his swift recovery.

US President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (Source: Associated Press)

"You don't need to be president to get these tools to be used for your defence," he said in the Rose Garden.

"In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got is available to you."

The pandemic has killed more than one million people in the US and it continues to disrupt daily life more than two years after it began.

But Biden emphasised that people are far less likely to die from the disease despite a wave of new infections caused by a contagious variant known as BA.5, which is believed to have sickened the president as well.

"You can live without fear by doing what I did," he said. "Get boosted, get tested and get treatment."

He talked more about treatment than prevention, a sign of how the pandemic and his approach has evolved.

"Grandparents are hugging their kids and grandkids again. Weddings, birthdays, celebrations are happening in person again," Biden said.

"Let's keep emerging from one of the darkest moments in our history."

It was Biden's first public appearance in person since he tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21. He walked out of the White House on overnight wearing his trademark aviator glasses and a dark face mask, which his doctor said he'll continue wearing when in proximity to others for five more days.