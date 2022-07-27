Shaw acknowledges 'dissatisfaction' of Green party members

In a message to Green Party members, Climate Change Minister James Shaw says he needs to show his "commitment and passion for urgent radical change" as he attempts to win his co-leader role back.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. (Source: 1News)

"The vote at the Green Party AGM to re-open nominations for the co-leader obviously came as a bit of a shock," he said.

However he had thought that was primarily due to members who did not support the decision to join the Government or the compromises made.

"I want to learn from this and be a better co-leader, a better MP and a better minister because of it."

"I guess I’ve thought that the best work I could do for the Greens was my work as Climate Minister. I can see that I need to spend more time working on my role as co-leader. If members do choose to have me back, I will do that."

He said he shared the impatience for "radical change to our society and our economy right now".

"I also know I need to show that commitment and passion for urgent radical change more clearly to fellow Green members," he said.

"To those members who did vote to reopen nominations I want to say: I hear you. I hear your dissatisfaction with me and I want to take time to understand it, to address it and not to brush it off."