Shaw acknowledges 'dissatisfaction' of Green party members

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

In a message to Green Party members, Climate Change Minister James Shaw says he needs to show his "commitment and passion for urgent radical change" as he attempts to win his co-leader role back.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. (Source: 1News)

"The vote at the Green Party AGM to re-open nominations for the co-leader obviously came as a bit of a shock," he said.

However he had thought that was primarily due to members who did not support the decision to join the Government or the compromises made.

READ MORE: Green MP Teanau Tuiono still considering a run for co-leader

"I want to learn from this and be a better co-leader, a better MP and a better minister because of it."

"I guess I’ve thought that the best work I could do for the Greens was my work as Climate Minister. I can see that I need to spend more time working on my role as co-leader. If members do choose to have me back, I will do that."

He said he shared the impatience for "radical change to our society and our economy right now".

"I also know I need to show that commitment and passion for urgent radical change more clearly to fellow Green members," he said.

"To those members who did vote to reopen nominations I want to say: I hear you. I hear your dissatisfaction with me and I want to take time to understand it, to address it and not to brush it off."

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: 45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

2

Scott Robertson: I want to coach two nations to World Cup glory

3

Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

4

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

5

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii amid cost of living crisis

Latest Stories

Fluoride to be added to 14 local authority water supplies

Green MP Teanau Tuiono still considering a run for co-leader

Monkeypox: New Zealand's two cases considered recovered

Covid-19: 45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

Shaw acknowledges 'dissatisfaction' of Green party members

Related Stories

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii amid cost of living crisis

Auckland mayoral candidates egged in lively university debate

Fact-checking claims about inflation

Rival MP praises Shaw as the 'sanest' amid Greens leadership saga