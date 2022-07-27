Green MP Teanau Tuiono still considering a run for co-leader

Green MP Teanau Tuiono has not made up his mind if he's putting his hat in the ring for the party's co-leader role.

Green MP Teanau Tuiono. (Source: Parliament TV)

In a move that shocked James Shaw, Green Party members opened up nominations over the weekend for his co-leader role.

Tuiono said the feeling he got, particularly from young people and the Greens' left group, was that they "really want that strong, independent Green voice, that is not tethered to the Labour Party making sure we can push out in the most transformational way possible".

"If that's not landing for them, we need to do some reflection as a caucus as well."

Thirty minutes prior to Tuiono informing media of his media conference, Shaw posted a lengthy Facebook message to members, acknowledging he needs to show his "commitment and passion for urgent radical change".

On Monday, Shaw confirmed he would run for his old position.

Tuiono said his participation, whether it be in a co-leader race or at the election, "must be to the benefit of the Green Party".

Tuiono said he would continue to reflect on that and consult with the party members.

When asked by 1News deputy political editor Maiki Sherman if he was still considering contesting, Tuiono said: "I'm not ruling anything in, I'm not ruling anything out I'm just kind of giving it a think."

He said it was an important part of the "Green tradition" to hold their leaders to account.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick ruled herself out of contention to be Green Party co-leader on Monday night. MP Ricardo Menendez-March did the same and backed others to run if they wished.

Speaking at Wellington Airport on Monday evening, MP Elizabeth Kerekere said she was yet to make a decision given the "messy" situation.

By Tuesday morning, the MP, who identified herself and colleague Tuiono as being "more on the activist side of the membership", ruled out running.