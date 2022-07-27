Russia announces it will quit International Space Station

Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's new space chief said amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

A file photo provided by NASA of the International Space Station. (Source: Associated Press)

The announcement, while not unexpected, throws into question the future of the 24-year-old space station, with experts saying it would be extremely difficult — perhaps a "nightmare," by one reckoning — to keep it running without the Russians. NASA and its partners had hoped to continue operating it until 2030.

"The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," Yuri Borisov, appointed this month to lead the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. He added: "I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station."

The space station has long been a symbol of post-Cold War international teamwork in the name of science but is now one of the last areas of cooperation between the US and the Kremlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASA had no immediate comment.

READ MORE: Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the announcement "an unfortunate development" given the "valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years." National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US is "exploring options" for dealing with a Russian withdrawal.

Borisov's statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow's intention to leave the space station after 2024 when the current international arrangements for its operation end.

Russian officials have long talked about their desire to launch their own space station and have complained that the wear and tear on the ageing International Space Station is compromising safety and could make it difficult to extend its lifespan.

A ship carrying new crew to the ISS blasts off from Kazakhstan in 2018. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian announcement is certain to stir speculation that it is part of Moscow's manoeuvring to win relief from Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. Borisov's predecessor, Dmitry Rogozin, said last month that Moscow could take part in negotiations about a possible extension of the station's operations only if the US lifts its sanctions against Russian space industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted in reaction to the announcement: "Remember that Russia's best game is chess."

The space station is jointly run by Russia, the US, Europe, Japan and Canada. The first piece was put in orbit in 1998, and the outpost has been continuously inhabited for nearly 22 years. It is used to conduct scientific research in zero gravity and test out technology for future journeys to the moon and Mars.