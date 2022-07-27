Rain respite: Warnings lifted for Dunedin and North Otago

The MetService has lifted heavy rain warnings for Dunedin and North Otago but has issued more warnings for other parts of the country on Thursday night.

A person with an umbrella walks past a rain covered window (Source: Getty)

Multiple schools in Dunedin closed on Wednesday and 36 properties near the Water of Leith in Dunedin were evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday night due to heavy rain.

MetService however issued fresh warnings on Wednesday night saying heavy rain is expected for parts of central and southern North Island on Thursday.

"An unsettled northwesterly flow is forecast to bring periods of heavy rain to parts of central and southern North Island during Thursday, where Heavy Rain Watches remain in force."

In the 12 hours from 8am to 8pm Thursday, the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane is expected to get heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges.

Tongariro National Park has the same warning from 6am to 6pm Thursday, Mount Taranaki from 2am to 5pm and Horowhenua to Wellington and the Tararua Ranges from 7am to 10pm.

A further update for severe weather will be issued by 10am, MetService says.

