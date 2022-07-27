Grant Robertson roasts Luxon for social media gaffe

Grant Robertson wasted no time roasting what he described as Christopher Luxon's "latest outbreak of foot and mouth", after the National leader's social media post suggested he was in Te Puke when he was holidaying in Hawaii.

Grant Robertson presenting a Hawaii-Te Puke mock-up comparison. (Source: 1News)

During the Finance Minister's speech in Parliament, Robertson greeted fellow MPs with "mahalo, aloha, talofa, and a warm Te Puke greeting to you all".

Luxon was in Hawaii last week, despite posting a social media video in which he stated, "today, I'm in Te Puke, the heart of kiwifruit country".

He was on leave last week while Parliament was on a three-week recess.

The National leader told reporters he didn't intend for the post to make it look as if he was in Te Puke when he was in Hawaii, saying it was "well-known" by the media that he was overseas.

For Roberton, this explanation seemingly fell flat.

"Former Labour leader Mike Moore used to joke that if you can fake authenticity you've got it made."

"Sadly Christopher Luxon didn't realise it was a joke he took it as an instruction."

"Mr Speaker, I've got bad news for the leader of the opposition, Kiwis can stiff that out a mile away."

"That lack of authenticity reached new heights yesterday. It was obvious that for whatever reason Christopher Luxon wanted New Zealanders to think he was in Te Puke and not Hawaii."

Robertson conceded that "it is true that they are easily confused", saying that both he and Luxon grew up during a period when television filled New Zealand homes with tropical scenery.

"No wonder Mr Luxon dreamed of holidays on the sun-drenched beaches of SH33."

Robertson pointed out that Luxon admitted he "went to Hawaii in July as I tend to do" when confronted with his "mysterious time and hemisphere bending".

"I'm not exactly sure how relatable that is.. in July I tend to remember that I haven't cleaned the guttering out and that's why there's a massive waterfall going down my property," Robertson said.

"But each to their own."

To the roar of laughter from his Labour colleagues, Robertson took the opportunity to showcase previous embarrassing moments under Luxon's "brief but memorable tenure of the National leader" including his comments on abortion, low-income people and New Zealand businesses being soft.

"The last few weeks Mr Speaker have been a study in what is and what is not leadership," Robertson said.

Robertson wrapped up the commentary by referring to Luxon as a cheap imitation of former National leader John Key.

"The fake Gucci bag of a leader fading in the sunlight, under a bit of pressure the weak stitching is fraying, the gold lettering is flaking away."