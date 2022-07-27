Govt approves four new GIB alternatives amid shortage

The Government has approved four alternatives to plasterboard products amid an ongoing shortage of GIB.

Building and Construction Minister, Dr Megan Woods said in a statement on Wednesday that 12 importers of plasterboard, four of them new, now have 100 containers already en route to New Zealand.

It comes after a task force was formed last month to help resolve the plasterboard shortage.

Woods said there will be regular updating of guidance and ongoing communication with the building sector to encourage the use of alternative products.

This week, step-by-step, practical information for plasterboard merchants and builders to be will also be released.

“Bringing together construction, building consent, and supply chain experts last month in a task force to look at how to get more plasterboard into the hands of builders has been [an] excellent way for ramping up progress on actions that were underway and to test new initiatives,” Woods said.

“Four alternative plasterboard products to GIB - which has been in short supply - are able to be used to meet the requirements of the New Zealand Building Code for bracing qualities, including Elephant Board, USG Boral, ProRoc and SaveBOARD."

Woods said an estimated monthly average of 2,662 new residential dwellings have received code of compliance certificates since Labour has been in Government, suggesting approximately 1.3 million square metres of plasterboard is required per month for residential building.

“The Ministry of Building, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has been making it easier to substitute alternative products if plans specified GIB, with its regular updates of guidance to Councils as Building Consent Authorities (BCAs) and the architecture and construction sectors, as new products are approved.

“MBIE has been actively working with these sectors to ensure they understand the rules on what minor variations to plans can be accepted. It has also been surveying the sector on their understanding of the rules and this week are publishing a step-by-step guide so the substitution rules are easily understood at building supply stores and on building sites.

“I have also written to BCAs, expressing my thanks for what they have done thus far in allowing product substitution and asking that they keep working to ensure that is made as easy as possible.

“Other developments include Kāinga Ora using an alternative imported plasterboard in its retrofit programme, which will take some pressure off domestic supply chains,” Megan Woods said.

“This move means the next 12 months of retrofits – about 400 houses worth – will leave more product in the market for others. This also gives confidence to others about how easily alternative products can be substituted.

MBIE has been investigating whether any regulatory changes are required but has determined that existing legislative and regulatory settings have allowed MBIE, BCAs and the sector to respond to the plasterboard shortage with practical actions addressing key barriers to substituting and using alternative plasterboard brands and building materials.

“Taskforce members agreed when we met last week that plasterboard constraints appear to be easing, and some larger developers have been able to get product into the country. It will take a couple more months before more product is widely available through merchants.

“We know the supply shortage of plasterboard as a result of GIB manufacturer Winstone not meeting the demand for its product which is the dominant brand, has been very stressful for builders.

“This problem demonstrates how crucial it is to ensure that building materials are available when they are needed," Woods said.