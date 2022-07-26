Surface flooding, road closures hit parts of South Island again

Heavy rain warnings have been lifted across Northland and Coromandel but the South Island is now of concern.

Heavy rain and wind that wreaked havoc in the north on Monday has moved south.

Torrential rain is falling on the South Island's east coast, with flooding expected across Canterbury.

There are heavy rain watches and warnings in force for the Tasman District, Marlborough, Canterbury, North Otago and Dunedin.

Rivers are running high in areas already saturated by last week's heavy rain and flooding is likely in places, including the Ashburton District.

In Christchurch, there is surface flooding around the Heathcote and Avon rivers. Eleven schools and five early childhood centres have closed due to flooding, while another preschool is shut due to road closures.

There is also surface flooding on paddocks around Thompsons Track, an inland loop linking Rakaia, Methven and Ashburton.

There are a number of road closures, including State Highway 1 at Seddon in Marlborough.

In Dunedin, Portobello Rd is likely closed until tomorrow due to rockfall.

More moisture will approach in from the north west as we move through the week, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told Morning Report.

Places that flooded last week are of concern today, he said.

