Injured Tu’ungafasi replaced by Crusaders strongman for SA tour

Source: 1News

Prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi has been ruled out of the All Blacks tour of South Africa with a neck injury and been replaced with one of the most powerful forces in New Zealand rugby.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi carries the ball against Ireland.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi carries the ball against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

The 30-year-old Tu'ungafasi suffered the injury in the third Test against Ireland earlier this month and will continue to work on his recovery, with an aim to return to the national side against Argentina in Christchurch next month.

His withdrawal sees exciting Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell called up to the All Blacks as a replacement for the South Africa tour.

Fletcher Newell is the all-round prop the All Blacks selectors have been wanting for years.

Fletcher Newell is the all-round prop the All Blacks selectors have been wanting for years. (Source: Photosport)

The 22-year-old has been rewarded for his performances in Super Rugby, and is guaranteed to bring a lot of power to the All Blacks forwards.

Newell can squat an incredible 270kg, as seen in a video posted by the Crusaders in the pre-season.

Tu’ungafasi joins the list of All Blacks currently on the injured list, including Brodie Retallick, Jack Goodhue and Nepo Laulala.

RugbyAll BlacksCrusaders

