Covid-19: 38 deaths reported, 9256 new cases

There are 9256 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

822 people are in hospital with the virus, 14 less than Monday.

24 people are in ICU or a high dependency unit, three less than Monday.

The deaths of 38 more people with Covid-19 were reported today.

Of the 38 people who have died, three were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 18 were in their 80s and 11 were aged over 90.

Nineteen were women and 19 were men.

Eight were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from the Bay of Plenty, five were from the Lakes District, one was from Tairāwhiti, two were from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, two were from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, eight were from Southern.

On Monday there were 6910 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand and 16 deaths.

