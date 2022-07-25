Covid-19: Hospitalisations jump by 116 in a day, 6910 new cases

There are 6910 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 836 people in hospital with the virus, 116 more than Sunday.

There are 27 people in ICU or a high dependency unit, six more than Sunday.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 65.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 768, up from 753 a week ago.

Sixteen more people with the virus have died. The deaths occurred in the past three days.

Of the 16 people who have died, six were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and five were older than 90.

Five were women and 11 were men.

One was from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from the Lakes District, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, four were from Taranaki, one was from Whanganui, two were from the Wellington region, and three were from the Southern District.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 2006.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 24.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 8498, down from 9697 a week ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (668), Bay of Plenty (273), Canterbury/West Coast (1023), Capital and Coast/Hutt (828), Counties Manukau (750), Hawke's Bay (240), the Lakes District (133), Mid Central (256), Nelson Marlborough (201), Northland (165), South Canterbury (100), the Southern District (541), Tairāwhiti (35), Taranaki (178), Waikato (492), Wairarapa (76), Waitematā (813), and Whanganui (127).

The location of 11 new cases is unknown.

There have been 387 new cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2352 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11,088 RAT test results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 59,445. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Sunday 5535 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in New Zealand.