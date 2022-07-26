'Concerns for welfare' of man missing from Levin

Source: 1News

There are concerns for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from Levin.

Kenneth Pereka.

Kenneth Pereka. (Source: NZ Police)

Kenneth Pereka, 73, was last seen at around 8pm on Monday.

Police search and rescue staff along with local LandSAR volunteers have been searching the area around Levin for Pereka.

He may be seeking a ride to Wellington and may say that he needs to go there for work, police said in a statement.

Pereka is described as being 185cm tall, and is believed to be wearing bright yellow Translink raincoat, grey shorts, beige boots and carrying a duffel bag.

"His family and police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately," police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111 and quote file number 220726/1341.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Slips block Coromandel roads; heavy rain expected across much of NZ

2

Auckland police catch alleged diesel thief on the fly

3

NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'

4

New book says brutal attack in NZ Land Wars never occurred

5

Two National MPs to retire ahead of next election

Latest Stories

David Trimble, architect of Northern Ireland peace deal, dies at 77

'Concerns for welfare' of man missing from Levin

Two National MPs to retire ahead of next election

NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'

Slips block Coromandel roads; heavy rain expected across much of NZ

Related Stories

Two National MPs to retire ahead of next election

Whanganui students' details leaked in 'massive human error'

Taumarunui rail cart tours out of action after landslip

Person dies following two-car crash near Palmerston North