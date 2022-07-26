'Concerns for welfare' of man missing from Levin

There are concerns for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from Levin.

Kenneth Pereka. (Source: NZ Police)

Kenneth Pereka, 73, was last seen at around 8pm on Monday.

Police search and rescue staff along with local LandSAR volunteers have been searching the area around Levin for Pereka.

He may be seeking a ride to Wellington and may say that he needs to go there for work, police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pereka is described as being 185cm tall, and is believed to be wearing bright yellow Translink raincoat, grey shorts, beige boots and carrying a duffel bag.

"His family and police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately," police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111 and quote file number 220726/1341.