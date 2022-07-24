Covid-19: 14 deaths, 5535 new cases reported

There are 5535 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

Fourteen more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s total number of Covid-related deaths to 1990.

Of those who died, three were from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, four were from the Hawke's Bay region, one was from Taranaki, one from MidCentral, one from Wellington and one from Southern.

Six of the deaths were people in their 80s and eight were in their 90s.

This brings the seven-day rolling average of deaths to 24.

The seven-day rolling average for community cases across the country is 8563.

Nationwide, there are 720 people in hospital with the virus, as compared to 759 on Saturday. There are also 21 people in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as compared to the 19 that were reported 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 66.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 2835 PCR tests have been conducted, with 10,072 Rapid Antigen Tests being reported.

On Saturday, there were 7746 new community cases with 22 deaths reported.

