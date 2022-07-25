Auckland councillors to vote on future of 'precious' reserve

The fate of an East Auckland reserve will be decided on Tuesday as Auckland Councillors meet to vote on whether it should be kept as green space or sold off.

It will be the third vote over the much-fought over reserve at Sunnyhills' Fortyfoot Lane, which residents have banded together to protect.

Howick Ward Councillor, Sharon Stewart has drafted a notice of motion to reverse both the 2020 and 2022 decision to revoke the reserve status.

Significant submissions were made in the lead-up to the June 2022 vote. A group of residents banded together, even creating a website to raise awareness. Rohan Jessiman, one of the group members, said over 700 people made submissions, although Auckland Council cited 333 submissions.

According to historical records, the reserve was gifted to the Manukau community as part of a sub-division by Lou Fisher, brother of Woolf Fisher, who co-founded company Fisher and Paykel.

Stewart told 1News protecting reserve park land is critical for future generations, "especially in this area where there will be significant intensification.

"Myself, and the local board and the Howick community have constantly informed council and council staff that this reserve is precious, well-loved, well-used and should remain part of the council's open space.

"As we see more and more development and intensification, we should be retaining what open space we have and not selling it. Once it's gone it's gone. I will be urging my fellow councillors’ tomorrow to listen to the local community and keep this reserve for our current and future generations to play an and relax," Stewart says.

Albany Ward Councillor, John Watson, shares Stewart's view.

"When the initial vote was made in 2020, it was before Government legislation increased intensification levels across Auckland, now it’s coming like a tsunami.

"Any green spaces like Fortyfoot Lane should be held onto to cater for future generations.This makes the preservation of such green space more essential than ever for the health and wellbeing of communities," he says.

"Research shows access to open space is essential to health and wellbeing for people and it’s important to back up the requests of a local community and all of its elected representatives, especially at a time when Auckland is about to undergo unprecedented levels of intensification," Watson says.

Auckland Council calls the process "asset recycling" but this community just sees it as a loss.

"Auckland Council has an obligation to provide value for money for Aucklanders and is committed to delivering the services that Aucklanders need in the most efficient and effective way," says Auckland Council general manager value for money Ross Chirnside.

"Management of council assets, including asset recycling, is a part of this programme and occurs Auckland-wide.

"We review the city’s assets regularly to ensure we’re getting the best value from them, ultimately ensuring ratepayers aren’t paying for the maintenance of properties unnecessarily.

"Any sale proceeds will go towards our long-term plan recovery budget asset sales target of $70 million. Asset recycling was identified as one of the key levers available to council to free up the value in surplus land to better serve Aucklanders," he said.

"Asset recycling is not about funding debt, it is about ensuring we are spending responsibly."

It comes, however, as the council grapples with a hefty net debt of $10.6 billion.

That equates to less than 20% of the council’s assets and is $1 billion less than budgeted for the 2021/2022 financial year, according to Chirnside.