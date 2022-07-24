Good Sorts: Cambridge man gifting toys to town's children

This week's Good Sort is a heartwarming tale of an elderly Cambridge man helping younger members of his community, bringing them childhood treasures he never received.

Dennis Lloyd, 91, gives away toys every day on the main street of Cambridge dressed in a suit and tie.

Every day he walks into the town centre and buys bundles of toys from op shops around town, before gifting them to children in the street.

He says it makes his day to see the children smile, especially as he was never gifted toys as a child.

"It was during the war," Lloyd recalled.

"We had to make our own."

His past time began seven years ago when he first moved to Cambridge.

"I went into the shop, I saw this toy and I thought, 'someone would like to have this'."

He also does it because he's lonely. At his house, pictures of the people he's lost sit on his side table, including his wife Evelyn, who he nursed for two years before she passed 14 years ago.

He has three sons, but no grandchildren.

"That’s why I make a fuss of other people’s children.

"I love it. I look forward to it every day."

Watch the full story in the video above.