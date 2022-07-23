Covid 19: 22 deaths reported, 7746 new cases

There are 7746 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 759 people in hospital with the virus, the same number as Friday.

The average age of those in hospital has risen from 66 to 67.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, six more than 24 hours ago.

There were 22 deaths reported of people with the virus. The deaths had occurred since June 19.

Of the 22 people who have died, two were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Of these people, 10 were women and 12 were men.

Six were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, two were from Canterbury, three were from Southern.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1976.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 25.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 8703, down on 9984 a week ago, and down on 8913 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 3652 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 14,318 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 60,886. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Friday, 8728 community cases were announced.