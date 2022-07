Two winning tickets will share $14m in Saturday's Lotto Powerball jackpot.

Lotto tickets. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The lucky punters will each take home $7.3 million.

The winning numbers are: 01, 07, 08, 11, 26, 33 Bonus 04 Powerball 05.

The winning tickets were both sold online at MyLotto, one to an Auckland player and the other to a player in Timaru.

One other player shared Lotto's First Division prize with the big winners. They will take home $333,333.

That ticket was sold at Pak'NSave Kaitaia.