Review: The Black Phone is more than cheap jump-scares

The Black Phone is a refreshingly self-contained film that doesn't bloat its runtime or have any unneeded fluff. I'm going to attempt to do the same with this review.

The film reunites Ethan Hawke with director Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange).

He plays a man known as The Grabber, who abducts children in Denver, Colorado in 1978.

He kidnaps a child named Finney who tries to escape using calls he receives from a black phone in the room he's trapped in.

The film is scary. There's effective jump-scares but it also creates tension with slow builds and emphasises claustrophobia.

Ethan Hawke is great. The child actors start off shaky but improve throughout the film.

It's a must-see for horror fans.

How many words was that?