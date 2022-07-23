Neighbour says shooting in Auckland's Panmure 'avoidable'

Laura James
By Laura James, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A Panmure resident says a shooting that's left her neighbour in hospital could have been avoided if police had acted on her concerns.

Police at Panmure shooting

Police at Panmure shooting (Source: 1News)

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she's previously reported suspicious behaviour linked to the house that was shot at.

She called 111 on Friday night night after hearing gunshots on Benghazi Street, Panmure around 7:20pm.

Police say when they responded, one person was found with moderate injuries and transported to hospital.

It wasn't until after 11pm that a police officer told the woman who'd called the incident in, that the shooting unfolded at one of the homes directly next to her's.

"It was a shock, because it has been reported that there has been a lot of activities in the neighbourhood, from this side," she said.

"It's sad that somebody is injured, but we are very lucky and fortunate to be alive."

Police have been carrying out a scene examination and armed officers are guarding the cordon.

A smashed window from the bullets can be seen on the front of the house.

"It was like a roll of three big bangs, probably from a big gun, and then another three rows of pistol, high pitch," the neighbour said.

Others 1News spoke to on the street said they thought the bangs were fireworks.

One lady said she opened her curtains as soon as she heard it, but that she didn't hear or see a car leaving so assumed the shooter must have come through the grounds of the two schools on the road.

Several neighbours believe the property has gang connections.

Many said the street is a usually quiet and friendly place to live.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

2

Dad and daughter killed in West Auckland shooting farewelled

3

Covid 19: 22 deaths reported, 7746 new cases

4

Neighbour says shooting in Auckland's Panmure 'avoidable'

5

North Canterbury councils call for pause on Three Waters reform

Latest Stories

Tongan Tala qualify for Netball World Cup finals for first time

Gunman kills 3 campers, turns gun on himself at Iowa park

Wellington festival challenges classical music stereotypes

Laporte wins Tour Stage 19 and ends drought for France

Watch: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

Related Stories

Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

Dad and daughter killed in West Auckland shooting farewelled

Pāpāmoa Plaza hit by early morning ram-raid

Person in hospital after gunshots heard in Panmure