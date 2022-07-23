Neighbour says shooting in Auckland's Panmure 'avoidable'

A Panmure resident says a shooting that's left her neighbour in hospital could have been avoided if police had acted on her concerns.

Police at Panmure shooting (Source: 1News)

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she's previously reported suspicious behaviour linked to the house that was shot at.

She called 111 on Friday night night after hearing gunshots on Benghazi Street, Panmure around 7:20pm.

Police say when they responded, one person was found with moderate injuries and transported to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't until after 11pm that a police officer told the woman who'd called the incident in, that the shooting unfolded at one of the homes directly next to her's.

"It was a shock, because it has been reported that there has been a lot of activities in the neighbourhood, from this side," she said.

"It's sad that somebody is injured, but we are very lucky and fortunate to be alive."

Police have been carrying out a scene examination and armed officers are guarding the cordon.

A smashed window from the bullets can be seen on the front of the house.

"It was like a roll of three big bangs, probably from a big gun, and then another three rows of pistol, high pitch," the neighbour said.

Others 1News spoke to on the street said they thought the bangs were fireworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

One lady said she opened her curtains as soon as she heard it, but that she didn't hear or see a car leaving so assumed the shooter must have come through the grounds of the two schools on the road.

Several neighbours believe the property has gang connections.

Many said the street is a usually quiet and friendly place to live.