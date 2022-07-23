Horror end to second round sees Ko drop out of Evian's top 10

A rough finish to her second round has hurt Lydia Ko's chances of claiming another major as she plummeted from third to outside the top 10 in her final three holes.

Lydia Ko at the Tournament of Champions. (Source: Getty)

After an impressive opening round 66 on Friday at the Evian Championship in France, Ko looked like her form was continuing Saturday as she picked up five birdies without any blemishes through the first 13 holes.

Things started to go awry on the par three 14th though as she carded her first bogey of the day but she managed to erase it immediately on the following hole with another birdie.

Through 15, the Kiwi golfer was sitting comfortably third and still within touching distance of Canadian leader Brooke Henderson and USA's Nelly Korda in second but a double bogey on the 16th and a bogey to round out her day saw her drop to seven-under overall in a tie for 11th.

The poor ending means Ko now sits seven shots behind Henderson, who holds a three-shot lead over second-placed Korda.