Owner of wrecked Wellington catamaran devastated at loss

The son of the owner of a catamaran that was damaged in the storm that hit the capital on Thursday said the vessel was his father’s home that he had built from scratch.

It came as wild weather hit the lower North Island, closing roads, grounding flights and leaving over 1000 homes without power.

Jason Aislabie, the catamaran owner’s son, told 1News he and his father spent 15 years building the boat.

Wreckage of Lady Marg along Wellington Harbour (Source: 1News)

“It's like part of the family is gone, we've built the boat from scratch so it's a pretty hard pill to swallow that it's gone." said Aislabie.

Video footage showed the catamaran being repeatedly pounded against the road in Lowry Bay, on the road between Seaview and Eastbourne.

On Friday, clean-up crews are on site trying to find parts of Lady Marg in the water.

The owner, who was to upset to be interviewed on camera, said he’s absolutely devastated, especially because his father’s war journal was in the catamaran.

"That was his whole everything. We got him off the boat at about just after nine yesterday morning to go and get a coffee or whatever, and about 20 minutes later it broke off and we got the phone call." Aislabie said.

"Everything he owns is on there, he's got nothing left but his car now, he'll have to start again I suppose."

A Givealittle page has been launched to help the owner.