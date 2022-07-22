Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

Source: Associated Press

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year's movie about Elvis Presley, was found dead on Thursday (local time) in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said. She was 44.

Shonka Dukureh playing Big Mama Thornton in Elvis. (Source: Warner Bros.)

Nashville police said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbour, who called 911 shortly before 9.30am, police said.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theater degree from Fisk and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught second grade for a while and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programs.

She said those students reached out after seeing her in Elvis.

