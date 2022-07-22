Cameron's big final quarter sees Tall Blacks into Asia Cup semis

Source: 1News

The Tall Blacks have booked a trans-Tasman clash in the Asia Cup playoffs after taking down South Korea in the quarter-finals on Friday morning.

Flynn Cameron looks to drive to the basket against South Korea for the Tall Blacks.

Flynn Cameron looks to drive to the basket against South Korea for the Tall Blacks. (Source: Getty)

An impressive final quarter, led by Flynn Cameron, saw New Zealand outscore their opponents 28-18 to win 88-78 and claim a place in the semi-finals against Australia, who beat Japan 99-85 in their quarter-final.

Cameron finished the game with an impressive 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists with 14 of his points coming in the last quarter.

Takiula Fahrensohn [16 points] and Tohi Smith-Milner [14 points] were the only over Kiwis to reach double-digit scoring in the gritty win with Sam Timmins also contributing 14 rebounds to the cause.

The Tall Blacks will need a similar performance when they face Australia, the defending champions, in a rematch of their 2017 semi-final which the Boomers won convincingly 106-79 after a blowout first quarter.

In the other semi-final, Jordan and Lebanon face off after taking down Iran and China, respectively.

Basketball

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Carlos Spencer almost counted out after brutal Whatuira flurry

2

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

3

'Individual responsibility' key in climate change fight - expert

4

All Blacks set to keep under fire coach Ian Foster

5

Security check sees some residency applications delayed

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 26 deaths reported, 8728 new cases

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

'24 hour shifts' - Aged care sector staff shortages at crisis point

Death of man after vehicle incident in Dunedin 'unexplained'

Rio police raid kills at least 18, sparks outrage

Related Stories

Steven Adams lauded for 'humble' act at Auckland Airport

Tall Blacks reach Asia Cup quarter-finals after thumping Syria

Tall Blacks open Asia Cup with crushing win over India

'Terrified' WNBA star Griner sends letter to Biden for help