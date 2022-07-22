Cameron's big final quarter sees Tall Blacks into Asia Cup semis

The Tall Blacks have booked a trans-Tasman clash in the Asia Cup playoffs after taking down South Korea in the quarter-finals on Friday morning.

Flynn Cameron looks to drive to the basket against South Korea for the Tall Blacks. (Source: Getty)

An impressive final quarter, led by Flynn Cameron, saw New Zealand outscore their opponents 28-18 to win 88-78 and claim a place in the semi-finals against Australia, who beat Japan 99-85 in their quarter-final.

Cameron finished the game with an impressive 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists with 14 of his points coming in the last quarter.

Takiula Fahrensohn [16 points] and Tohi Smith-Milner [14 points] were the only over Kiwis to reach double-digit scoring in the gritty win with Sam Timmins also contributing 14 rebounds to the cause.

The Tall Blacks will need a similar performance when they face Australia, the defending champions, in a rematch of their 2017 semi-final which the Boomers won convincingly 106-79 after a blowout first quarter.

In the other semi-final, Jordan and Lebanon face off after taking down Iran and China, respectively.