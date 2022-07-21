Wellington commuter chaos as wild weather delays train services

Commuters across the Wellington region are facing long queues as wild weather closes roads and rail lines across the Lower North Island.

Metservice warned that delays were affecting bus, train and ferry services across its network.

"Detours are in place for several bus routes due to slips or debris on the roads," they said in a statement.

"We know this is frustrating for passengers wanting to get home."

Trains connecting Hutt Valley, Melling and Wairarapa have been delayed after heavy harbour swells washed debris tracks beside State Highway 2.

A tree has also blown onto tracks affecting the Hutt Valley Line.

All ferry services have been cancelled, with video capturing metres-tall waves lashing ships that previously attempted the crossing.

Metservice says buses are being used to replace train services, transporting commuters between Wellington to Upper Hutt and Masterton.

