Ricky Martin expected to testify in court amid incest allegations

Ricky Martin is set to appear in Puerto Rican court where he's expected to testify against his nephew following allegations of incest.

Singer Ricky Martin. (Source: Associated Press)

This comes after a judge granted the singer’s nephew a restraining order after alleging he and Martin were involved in a romantic relationship for a number of months.

It is believed that Martin will appear in court remotely on Thursday and following his testimony, a judge will decide to extend the restraining order or drop the case, according to NBC News.

Martin and his lawyers have denied the allegations and are expected to do the same when appearing in court.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterise me,” Martin said in a tweet posted on July 4.

In a Facebook livestream, Eric Martin, the half-brother of the singer called the allegations false, claiming that the nephew suffers from “mental health problems.”

The restraining order against Martin was granted as the case comes under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Law.

In the protection order, Martin’s nephew says he “feared for his safety” claiming that the singer had called him multiple times after their relationship ended and was also “hanging around his residence on at least 3 occasions".