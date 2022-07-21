Live music returns - 3 artists playing their first NZ shows this week

Three very different international artists played their first shows in New Zealand this week. First up was Wet Leg.

On Sunday night, viral sensations Wet Leg played to a sold-out crowd at the Tuning Fork.

The show was bookended by their two biggest hits. Opening with Wet Dream (which saw a surge in popularity after Harry Styles performed a cover recently) and closing with Chaise Longue.

Fans were treated to a few new songs from the upcoming second album as well as a cover of Ronan Keating's Life is a Rollercoaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tuning Fork seemed a relatively small venue for a band whose popularity has skyrocketed so much in the last year. It seems fitting then that Wet Leg's next New Zealand show will see them playing Mt Smart Stadium in support of Harry Styles' Love on Tour.

After originally selling out the Tuning Fork, Still Woozy's Monday night concert was moved to the Powerstation.

Speaking to 1News a few hours before the show, Sven aka Still Woozy was an incredibly mild-mannered, soft-spoken man. His team were sitting backstage watching Curb Your Enthusiasm, which he seemed keen to get back to.

The second he took the stage, it was a whole different story.

Still Woozy told me he got into music as a way to communicate things he found difficult to put into words. On stage, he proved to be a master of communication through music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, British rocker YUNGBLUD played to a raucous crowd at Shed 10 on the Auckland waterfront.

Chatting the day before the show, YUNGBLUD claimed to have "the greatest rock and roll show of anyone under 30 in the world right now".

He went on to ask me to slap him in the face if he ever lost the energy he had for performing live, like a certain rock band I saw live in 2014 which I told him about.

I went along to the show on Wednesday night, and the man delivered. For 90 minutes, his energy never dipped.

While the acoustics in Shed 10 may not be the greatest in the country, it didn't matter. There was an energy in the air, a punk rock vibe that the audience and performer were equally contributing to and feeding off of.

I happened to run into him at the airport the day after the show and assured him that his face would go un-slapped for now.